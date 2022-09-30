‘A recipe for promotion’ – Sky Sports’ David Prutton predicts Sheffield United v Birmingham City

Sheffield United host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.

Sheffield United went into this month’s international break in 1st place of the Championship table, on the back of four-straight wins in the league – the Blades didn’t concede in any of those four either.

But Birmingham City went into the break on the back of some good form of their own, unbeaten in three and having climbed up into 17th place of the table.

And ahead of this weekend’s game at Bramall Lane, Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has offered his prediction for the game.

He writes:

“Sheffield United look so impressive. No side has scored more, and only Preston have conceded fewer heading into the weekend. It is a recipe for promotion.

“Birmingham enjoyed a nice mini run of form before the break with seven points from three games, alleviating a bit of the pressure that was building. But the Blades will be too sharp for them.”

Prutton goes on to predict a 2-0 win for Sheffield United.

A win for them this weekend could see them move six points clear at the top of the table, with Norwich City currently sat three points behind in 2nd and with a trip to Blackpool on their agenda this weekend.

Blues meanwhile could move right up into the play-off places with a win, though that seems unlikely with every team in action between tonight and Sunday.

Sheffield United v Birmingham City…

Tomorrow’s game at Bramall Lane could be one of the more exciting games in the Championship this weekend.

Blues are proving to be formidable opponents on the road with their win at West Brom earlier this month showcasing what they can do under Eustace.

Given the chance, Birmingham City and in particular Scott Hogan could really damage the Blades, but like Prutton says, Sheffield United have mounds of quality in their ranks, and all the momentum going into tomorrow.

The game kicks off at 3pm tomorrow.