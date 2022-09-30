‘A point to prove’ – Bolton Wanderers v Lincoln City prediction: The72

Bolton Wanderers welcome Lincoln City to the University of Bolton Stadium in League One on Saturday.

The Trotters have had an impressive start to the season as they attempt to make an early claim as challengers for the play-offs after missing out during the last campaign.

Ian Evatt’s side were victorious over fellow promotion rivals Peterborough United in their previous fixture, with Dapo Afolayan’s 86th-minute strike the difference between the two teams, meaning Wanderers sit in 6th place.

The Imps’ beginning to life under new manager Mark Kennedy has been solid despite being tipped to struggle this season after a disappointing last term under former boss Michael Appleton.

Kennedy’s team were rampant in front of goal in their last outing after beating Bristol Rovers 6-3 through a Ben House double, Jack Diamond hat-trick and a Matty Virtue goal leaving them in the 12th spot.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“The Whites have continued to grow as a unit this season and have excelled defensively, having conceded only six goals in nine games which has been the solid base for Evatt’s attacking players to thrive.

“The Imps are proven to be strong in attack with Diamond starting to flourish, but they have also struggled to keep the opposition out, which is one of the main reasons why they are not higher than their current position.

“Wanderers will rely on reliability in their backline while hoping to grab a crucial goal, meaning that City needs to work hard if they are to gain a positive result on the road.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-0 Lincoln City

James Ray

“Lincoln have out together a couple of decent results in recent weeks, but their resolve will really be tested against Bolton.

“Evatt’s side are ticking along well and the ambitious boss is proving why his side are to be considered serious play-off contenders. They’ve been fantastic at home, and that might just give them the edge over the Imps here.

“The Trotters have seemed as though they’ve had a point to prove since returning to League One.

“Evatt and co spoke a big game last season about just how good his side was but they ended up dropping away. They look to be good value on the boss’ words this season though, and they might further prove that here.”

Score prediction: Bolton Wanderers 2-1 Lincoln City