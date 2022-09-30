‘A gulf in class’ – Cardiff City v Burnley prediction: The72

Cardiff City host Burnley in Championship action this weekend.

Cardiff City come into this tie under the caretaker management of Mark Hudson after relieving Steve Morison of his duties.

The decision to part ways with Morison was a big shock among supporters in South Wales, but the Bluebirds will have no choice but to turn their attention to on-pitch matters with a tough test against Vincent Kompany’s Burnley awaiting them this weekend.

The Clarets have been reinvented under the Belgian, playing exciting attacking football.

It’s proven to be a success early on too. They’s lost only once in their opening 10 games so far this season and have netted an impressive 17 goals, ranking them as one of the division’s top scorers behind only table-toppers Sheffield United and Bristol City.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s game, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions…

James Ray

“While Cardiff City have struggled in front of goal, Burnley have thrived. So on paper, this leans in the away side’s favour.

“However, the Bluebirds are under new management in the form of Mark Hudson. He’s going to be given a chance to stake a claim for the job it seems, so he will be keen to impress while the players should be fired up and determined to perform well for their new boss.

“That said though, there is a gulf in class when looking at the squads. I think that might show here and see Burnley overcome the old cliche of the ‘new manager bounce’.

“I’m going for an away win.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-2 Burnley

Luke Phelps

“There definitely is a gulf in class between these two sides. I thought Cardiff might be more of a mid-table side under Morison this season but that’s not the case, and Burnley will head to Wales expecting to win.

“Cardiff will frustrate Burnley but I think the Clarets will have far too much attacking prowess, and very little defending to do on Saturday, so it should make for a fairly comfortable afternoon for Vincent Kompany’s side.

“If they can go into half-time in front then it could be a fruitful day for them.”

Score prediction: Cardiff City 0-3 Burnley