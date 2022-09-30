3 out-of-work managers Hull City should consider after Shota Arveladze sacking

Hull City have made the decision to sack Shota Arveladze after it became clear his views were not aligned with those of Acun Ilicali over the international break.

That’s what the Tigers chairman had to say in their statement announcing the Georgian’s departure.

Pressure has been piling on Arveladze’s shoulders after a poor run with Hull City, though fans have expressed surprise that the decision was made now, on the day of their clash with Luton Town right after the international break.

But who will the Tigers have on their radar as his replacement?

Here, we look at three out-of-work candidates Hull City should consider…

Rob Edwards

Edwards is available after Watford decided to part ways with him during the international break.

Despite the Hornets’ poor form, many believed he was deserving of a better chance at Vicarage Road after only arriving in the summer. But the ruthless nature of managerial sackings at the club have left him out of work.

He remains a promising young coach though and could be an option worth considering for Hull City.

Sami Ugurlu

If Ilicali wants another boss with good links to the Turkish game, Sami Ugurlu could be his man.

The 44-year-old left Kasimpasa in August after a poor start to the season but had led them well prior, being sacked after only two games this season. He earned a points per match of 1.88 during his 24-game tenure in just his first managerial job and looks another promising coach.

It remains to be seen if Ilicali wants someone with more experience, but if a young coach is to his liking, Ugurlu could be a good candidate to look at.

Liam Rosenior

Rosenior is fresh off the back of his departure from Derby County, who opted to appoint Paul Warne instead.

The former Hull City has proven his footballing knowhow as both interim boss and assistant manager at Pride Park and looks a coach to watch out for in the years to come.

He could be an option that captivates supporters as a new manager and a former Tiger himself.