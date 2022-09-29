‘Time for a change’ – Leyton Orient v Newport County prediction: The72

Leyton Orient host Newport County in League Two action at Brisbane Road this weekend.

Leyton Orient remain undefeated after an almost faultless start to the 2022/23 campaign.

Richie Wellens’ side have won nine out of 10 games in League Two this season, conceding only four goals and netting 18. They’ve already opened up a five-point game at the top of the table, though the O’s boss will know more than well that it’s still early days.

As for Newport County, many thought they might have started to make moves up the fourth-tier table with promising coach James Rowberry at the helm.

However, four games without a win have left the Exiles in 18th place and the boss under growing pressure from supporters who had been hopeful they could kick on under his management this season.

Now, ahead of this weekend’s tie, a handful of our writers have issued their predictions…

James Ray

“Looking at the league table and the form of the two sides coming into this one, this can only go one way.

“Leyton Orient have been fantastic and Wellens is proving why he’s seen as somewhat of a League Two specialist. They’ve been formidable at the back and potent in attack, and they could cause Rowberry’s Newport County some serious trouble this weekend.

“Young coaches often need time and Rowberry fits that category, but for me, it might be time for a change.

“As far as this weekend is concerned though, I think Orient take this one comfortably.”

Score prediction: Leyton Orient 3-0 Newport County

Luke Phelps

“After their win over Barrow last time out, Leyton Orient should really have the wind in their sails.

“That win could well prove to be the moment in their season where an eventual promotion was earned, but manager Richie Wellens will know that these games against struggling opponents like Newport can be just as tricky.

“Newport are certainly struggling this season and they certainly won’t be looking forward to a game against the O’s.

“I’m going to go for a comfortably home win as well.”

Score prediction: Leyton Orient 3-1 Newport County