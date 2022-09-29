‘This will be a tough one for…’ – Tranmere Rovers v Barrow prediction: The72

Tranmere Rovers host Barrow at Prenton Park in League Two action this weekend.

Tranmere Rovers come into this tie off the back of two consecutive 1-0 wins in League One. Sandwiched in between those victories was a penalty shootout win over Bolton Wanderers in the EFL Trophy too, so they come into this tough test in good form.

Micky Mellon’s side are still down in 14th after a poor start to the season though so they’ll be keen to maintain their form.

They face a tricky tie against Barrow though, who have started strongly under Pete Wild. They fell victim to the in-form table-toppers Leyton Orient last time out but still occupy an impressive 4th place after seven wins from 10 games.

The Bluebirds will be determined to get back to winning ways, setting up an intriguing tie at Prenton Park.

Now, ahead of the game, a handful of our writers have issued their score predictions for the tie…

James Ray

“Barrow weren’t a side many would have been tipping to scrap for automatic promotion when the season began, but Pete Wild has his side looking good early on.

“They’ve picked up some impressive wins and alth0ugh they were defeated last time out, losing to Leyton Orient is something plenty of sides already have done or will do this season.

“The Bluebirds face a tough trip to Merseyside to face Tranmere though, who have hit some form in their bid to rise back up the table. Prenton Park has been a fortress for the SWA before but not so much this season, and I think this will be a tough one for them this weekend.

“I’ll back Barrow to get back on track here.”

Score prediction: Tranmere Rovers 0-1 Barrow

Luke Phelps

“Simply looking at the table, this game should be well in favour of the visitors. But after their defeat v Leyton Orient last time out, and with Tranmere having won their last three in all competitions, it could well prove to be a tough afternoon for Barrow.

“Barrow may well take the Orient defeat in their stride and get back to winning ways this weekend. Though it will be very difficult against a Tranmere side who can give any team in this league a tough game.

“It’s a tough one to call, so I’m going to say a draw.”

Score prediction: Tranmere Rovers 1-1 Barrow