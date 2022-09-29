‘They need to be careful’ – Sunderland v Preston North End prediction: The72

Sunderland welcome Preston North End to the Stadium of Light in the Championship this weekend.

The Black Cats return to the Stadium of Light for the first time in over a month this weekend and they host the Lilywhites.

Sunderland have started strong this year and the newly-promoted side sit 5th in the league so far. The players seem to have adapted well to Tony Mowbray and the Wearsiders will be hoping their momentum carries on into a busy pre-World Cup period.

Preston North End have been an interesting watch so far. Ryan Lowe’s side haven’t had much to shout about having only scored three times in 10 league fixtures. On the other side to this, they’re the best defensive side in the league and typically, the games are always quite narrow.

Ahead of this clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sunderland have one of the strongest attacks in the league, but their injury issues at the moment aren’t pretty reading.

“Mowbray could be left without a natural striker again this weekend and if this is the case, the Black Cats won’t have an easy time breaking down a solid Preston North End defence. Thousands of Sunderland fans will be eager to return to the stadium and the atmosphere should make the occasion quite a heated one.

“Lowe’s side have the ability to hurt a lot of teams in the division, but so far their attacking output is really lacking. Sunderland’s defence does show weakness, but they rarely let through too many opportunities.

“This game will undoubtedly be close and I can see only one goal making the difference this Saturday.”

Score prediction: Sunderland 1-0 Preston North End

James Ray

“Few sides can say they’ve endured a similar start to the season Preston North End have had.

“Their defence has seemed impenetrable at time which their attack has looked toothless, meaning they haven’t quite delivered the the early season promise they were showing under Ryan Lowe. They need to be careful not to slip into the clutches of the struggling sides too.

“As for Sunderland, I feel as though this is a game there for the taking. The only issue is their lack of strikers. Their performance against Reading proved that not to be an issue, but they don’t boast the solidity at the back at Preston do. With that in mind, they may struggle more.

“I’m going to go for a draw, but I could see Sunderland winning this one.

Score prediction: Sunderland 0-0 Preston North End