‘They have to improve’ – MK Dons v Peterborough United prediction: The72

MK Dons welcome Peterborough United to Stadium MK this Saturday.

The hosts haven’t had the start to the season that many expected and MK Dons currently sit 18th in the league after the opening ten outings.

Liam Manning’s side were beaten in the semi-final of the play-offs last year, and whilst a top-six push is still possible, their fixture this weekend will be a huge test.

Newly-relegated Peterborough United are two points outside the top six and a win this weekend could see them rise to within the play-off positions. Grant McCann’s side come into this one having won just one of their past five games, ending a run of four straight defeats last weekend with a win against Port Vale.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“MK Dons come into this one off the back of a strong win against Oxford United and they’ll be desperate to put a good run together and climb the table, before the gap to the top-six becomes too big to make up. Manning is still developing as a coach, but the foundations are there and the young manager will bring success if he can weather this poor patch.

“Posh have a strong squad and their players are more than capable of producing the goods at this level.

“They have been inconsistent in the past month, and even though the League One competition looks strong, I can see them being inside the top-six come May.

“I don’t see this one being one sided, but I can see the visitors just getting over the line this Saturday.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 1-2 Peterborough United

James Ray

“While Posh were dented by relegation and MK Dons have had to undergo a summer revamp, both will be disappointed with their current standings in the League One table.

“I really think Grant McCann has the talent in his squad to mount a serious push for promotion this season, but they have to improve. A win against Port Vale was must-needed, and I think it might have got them back on track in time to claim a win here.

“Manning’s Dons are a side capable of more too though, so they won’t be an easy opponent for Posh.

“However, it is the away side I’m backing to take all three points and prove why they’re up there as one of the league’s best this season.”

Score prediction: MK Dons 0-2 Peterborough United