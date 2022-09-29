‘There should only be one winner’ – Blackburn Rovers v Millwall prediction: The72

Blackburn Rovers host Millwall in Championship action at Ewood Park this weekend.

Blackburn Rovers and Millwall have both struggled to piece together any real consistency in the league’s opening rounds, with this Saturday’s clash at Ewood Park a difficult clash to call.

Rovers return to home duty after succumbing to a disappointing 2-0 defeat away at Luton Town last time out, and will be hoping the outcome of this fixture serves as a first step to arresting a patchy run of form.

Despite their recent bumpy antics, the Lancashire men sit in a respectable 7th after ten matches, with an initial run of three straight wins doing much to prop up their current league standing.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall head up the M6 looking for their first away win of the season, having picked up their only point and two away Championship goals, in the 2-2 draw with Swansea in mid-August.

The South Londoners have taken six points from a possible nine this month, with good wins against Cardiff City and Blackpool steadying an otherwise rocky ship. Indeed, prior to Millwall’s victory over the Bluebirds, Rowett’s men had accrued just seven points from a possible 21.

A leaky defence remains Millwall’s biggest concern, with only four sides conceding more goals than the Lions this term.

Ahead of this weekend’s game, a handful of our writers issue their score predictions for the tie…

Ryan Murray

”Millwall and Blackburn Rovers were only separated in the standings by one goal last season and drew on both occasions in their head-to-heads.

“Both have flattered to deceive a little this time round, but Rovers undoubtedly have the edge this weekend looking at the two sides’ comparative home and away records.

“It’ll be close, but home advantage will likely get Tomasson’s troops over the line.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-1 Millwall

1 of 10 What league were Blackburn Rovers playing in at the turn of the millennium? Premier League Division 1 Division 2 Division 3

James Ray

“For the most part, Blackburn Rovers have been strong at home, and given Millwall’s difficulties on the road, the Lancashire outfit should fancy themselves coming into this one.

“They’ll know not to underestimate Gary Rowett’s side though despite struggling to hit their stride this campaign.

“I think Millwall will look to make it difficult for Rovers but if Tomasson’s men are on song, there should only be one winner. I’m backing Blackburn Rovers to get back on track and send the Lions home with nothing.”

Score prediction: Blackburn Rovers 2-0 Millwall