Sunderland boss provides injury update on Everton loanee Ellis Simms

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray says that Ellis Simms ‘won’t be available’ for this weekend’s Championship clash v Preston North End.

Sunderland return to league action at home to Preston North End on Saturday.

It should prove to be another tough outing for the Black Cats, and it may become even tougher with the news that Simms won’t feature.

Mowbray already has Ross Stewart on the sidelines and Simms has recently joined him in the physio’s room with a toe injury.

Speaking to safc.com, Mowbray said of the on loan Everton man:

“We hoped he might be okay after this international break, but I did say before that it depends on a few things.

“He won’t be available yet. It’s his toe – he’s had x-rays and scans, and Everton may now want to scan him.

“Our first diagnosis is that he may have had some ligament damage on his big toe, a difficult and painful area. But Everton will decide what to do in terms of a further scan or x-ray as, ultimately, he’s their player.”

Simms made a blistering start to life on loan at Sunderland, scoring twice on his debut for the club in a 3-2 win at Bristol City and then scoring again in the next outing v QPR.

But he’s yet to score in six league appearances since the home game v QPR. Despite that, his important to the team has increased given the injury to Stewart, so Simms’ injury now comes as a real blow for Mowbray.

No strikers? No problem…

Whilst Mowbray has a bit of an injury crisis on his hands, it doesn’t seem to be causing him a problem just yet.

Sunderland have scored five goals in their last two outings since the injury to Stewart, scoring twice in their last outing v Watford without either Simms or Stewart.

Whilst their returns will undoubtedly come as a boost, Mowbray is currently getting the best out of the players he’s got like Patrick Roberts and Jack Stewart, and fans are loving what they’re seeing under their new manager.

A home game v Preston this weekend is another tough assignment against the league’s best defensive side. But Preston have the worst attacking record too and so it could make for a cagey affair.