Rotherham United eyeing 40-year-old League One boss after Mark Bonner blow

Rotherham United have Exeter City boss Matt Taylor among the candidates for the vacant post in South Yorkshire, Mike McGrath has reported.

Rotherham United are on the hunt for a new boss after Paul Warne elected to explore pastures new and take up the vacant post as manager of League One side Derby County.

Plenty of names have been linked with the job at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, but the Millers’ search has been to no avail as of yet.

Mark Bonner of Cambridge United was a strong contender but he decided to remain with the U’s, reportedly dealing somewhat of a shock to those at Rotherham United.

Now though, as per The Daily Telegraph reporter Mike McGrath, the Millers now have their eyes on another third-tier boss.

He has stated on Twitter that Exeter City boss Taylor is among the contenders in the ‘open race’ to succeed Warne at Rotherham United.

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor among contenders for the Rotherham job in what is an open race to be Paul Warne's successor #ECFC #RUFC — Mike McGrath (@mcgrathmike) September 29, 2022

Taylor assumed the role as Exeter City boss over four years ago now and given that it’s his first managerial post since retiring, the 40-year-old has done a great job leading one of his former clubs.

The Grecians earned a long-awaited promotion to League One under his guide last season and the four-time League Two Manager of the Month winner has continued the club ethos of bringing through and developing young players into first-team stars.

Ormskirk-born Taylor currently has Exeter City sat in 10th place in League One games.

The Grecians will surely be determined to hold onto their boss, but it remains to be seen if Rotherham United’s interest develops into anything more serious as they continue their hunt for a new manager.