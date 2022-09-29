Revealed: The highest potential League Two youngsters on FIFA 23 career mode including Salford City and AFC Wimbledon stars

FIFA 23’s full release is now just a matter of days away from the eager gaming community..

Here, we take a look at League Two’s top 10 highest potential youngsters aged 21 or under in the game.

10. Paris Maghoma, AFC Wimbledon – 75

21-year-old Maghoma is on loan at League Two side AFC Wimbledon from Brentford’s B team. He’s been with the Bees since leaving Spurs in January 2020.

He’s given a starting overall 61 rating in FIFA 23 but with the potential to rise to a 75 in Career Mode. Notable attributes include 70 acceleration, 68 balance and 62 strength.

9. Sam McClelland, Barrow AFC – 75

McClelland is another one of Chelsea’s young players currently out on loan in the Football League.

He starts the game with a 59 overall rating but with the potential to improve to a 75. Key attributes for the young defender include 69 heading accuracy, 60 slide tackle, and 68 strength ratings.

8. Arthur Okonkwo, Crewe Alexandra – 75

Arsenal’s young goalkeeper is on loan at Gresty Road for the season and arrives with a 63 overall rating in the game.

This 63 overall has the potential to grow to a respectable 75 rating. Key attributes for the young stopper include 58 reaction and 50 strength ratings.

7. Ryley Towler, AFC Wimbledon – 75

Young centre-back Towler is on loan at AFC Wimbledon from Bristol City’s U21s, having come up through the system Ashton Gate.

The 20-year-old starts the game on a 59 overall rating but has the potential to reach a 75 in Career Mode. His standout stats include 61 heading accuracy and 61 stand tackle alongside 60 strength.

6. Femi Seriki, Rochdale – 75

Seriki is on loan at Spotland from Sheffield United’s U21s, where he has been since being picked up from Bury FC in September 2019.

The promising defender has a starting overall rating of 61 in the game but he has the potential to improve to a 75. Notable attributes for the youngster include 87 sprint speed, 73 agility and 62 aggression.

5. Dynel Simeu, Tranmere Rovers – 76

Cameroon-born, England U18 international Simeu is on loan at Tranmere Rovers from Premier League side Southampton.

The former Chelsea youth player starts the game with a 62 overall rating but he has the potential to raise that to a 76. Highlight attributes include 82 strength and 74 jumping ratings.

4. Ethan Galbraith, Salford City – 77

21-year-old Galbraith is on loan at Salford City from neighbours Manchester United and their U21s.

He begins with a 65 overall rating but has the potential to rise to a 77 overall. Notable scores include an 84 balance and 81 agility ratings.

3. Jack Jenkins, Salford City – 78

Defensive midfielder Jenkins is another Salford City youngster to make the top 10. He’s on loan from Leeds United for the season.

The Whites’ prospect starts the game with a 62 overall but can be taken as high as a 78. Highlight ratings include a 72 balance and 70 acceleration score.

2.Vitezslav Jaros, Stockport County – 78

Young Czech goalkeeper Jaros is spending the season on loan at Stockport County from Premier League giants, Liverpool.

He starts out with a 65 overall score but this can be taken up to an impressive 78 through Career Mode. He scores well in reactions and vision scoring 56 and 64 respectively.

1. Ayoub Assal, AFC Wimbledon – 78

Assal came up through the youth system at AFC Wimbledon and has been on loans out to the likes of the Met Police and Billericay Town.

The 20-year-old forward can reach a potential 78 from a starting overall of 64 in FIFA 23. Key attributes include massively impressive agility and balance ratings of 92 and 93 respectively.