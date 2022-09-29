‘Punching above their weight’ – Cambridge United v Derby County prediction: The72

Cambridge United welcome Derby County to the Abbey Stadium in a League One clash on Saturday.

The U’s have faced an unsettling period amid Rotherham United’s interest in manager Mark Bonner in the last week after an excellent start to the season. However, the Cambridge United boss has since pledged his loyalty to the Amber Army

Bonner’s side won on the road in their previous fixture, with goals from Jack Lankester and Harvey Knibbs securing the three points against Morecambe, meaning they sit in 7th place going into the weekend.

The Rams have a new boss in the shape of Paul Warne after Liam Rosenior departed the club, and he looks to get off to a positive beginning to his tenure at the East Midlands outfit.

Warne inherits a team that won in their previous outing at Pride Park against Wycombe Wanderers, with a double from Conor Hourihane making the difference and leaving them in 11th place.

Ahead of this Saturday’s game, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Ben Pitkeathly

“The Amber Army have impressed in their opening ten games, and the interest in Bonner highlights his quality in the manager role, but the squad has its vulnerabilities, so it is hard to predict the future for United.

“The Rams have the boost of a new man at the helm, with proven ability in the third tier as an effective coach, but it may take time for his philosophy to translate into positive results.

“A new manager bounce is often used as a cliche, but County have the players to dominate teams in League One, whereas United are punching above their weight, leading to an intriguing affair.

Score prediction: Cambridge United 1-2 Derby County

James Ray

“With new manager Paul Warne taking charge of his first game, Derby County’s players will need to be fired up and eager to impress their new boss as they bid to close the gap to the top sides in the division.

“Cambridge United will be no pushovers though. Bonner has proven his status as one of the division’s more promising young bosses and he’s got some dangerous players in his ranks, hence their strong start to the season.

“However, with Warne at the helm, I can see the Rams making this tricky for the home side.

“I’ll back the away side to take all three points here.”

Score prediction: Cambridge United 0-1 Derby County