Portsmouth swoop to appoint new off-pitch figure from League One rivals

Portsmouth have named Richard Hughes as their new sporting director, bringing him in from League One rivals Forest Green Rovers.

Portsmouth have come on leaps and bounds on the pitch from last season.

They looked to have become serious contenders for promotion to the Championship, be it via the play-offs or automatically after an undefeated start to the League One campaign. This weekend’s clash with Ipswich Town will be a real indicator of just what they’re capable of this season too.

It’s been down to smart work both on and off the pitch and now, Pompey have brought in a new key figure to aid their progress.

As announced on the club’s official website, Portsmouth have swooped in on League One rivals Forest Green Rovers to appoint their director of football Richard Hughes as sporting director.

The 34-year-old, who will start the role officially later next month, had been with Rovers for four-and-a-half years.

The statement reveals that Hughes will be responsible for ‘recruitment and football operations, which includes medicine, sports science, nutrition, analysis and grounds’ as part of his new role at Portsmouth.

Kicking on at Fratton Park…

Danny Cowley has been afforded time to make things work in Hampshire when pressure has built before, and at the moment, it looks as though their faith in the boss is being rewarded with results on the pitch.

With the help of off-pitch figures, Cowley has assembled a strong League One side, and it will be hoped that Hughes can become a valuable part of that team as Pompey bid to return to their previous heights.

He arrives with plenty of experience in the game, previously holding roles with Wigan Athletic, Everton, Stoke City, Burnley, Macclesfield and Tamworth, working in recruitment, scouting and analysis.