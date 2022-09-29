Plymouth Argyle handed encouraging update regarding injury to 23-year-old

Plymouth Argyle striker Niall Ennis is set to return to training on Friday after picking up a dead leg against Ipswich Town last weekend, manager Steven Schumacher has said.

Plymouth Argyle man Ennis has found most of his League One game time off the bench this season but after three goals and an assist, he was started against Ipswich Town last Sunday.

The 23-year-old played 83 minutes before withdrawing from the action after suffering a dead leg while the Pilgrims went on to secure a valuable three points and move to the top of the table thanks to strikes from Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker.

Now, ahead of Plymouth Argyle’s trip to Wycombe Wanderers, an update has emerged on Ennis’ fitness.

As quoted by Plymouth Live, Schumacher revealed Ennis is poised to return to training on Friday, where he will be assessed.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“He took a whack on his leg. He’s still a bit sore, he’s hoping to try and train tomorrow. We will assess him in the session

“It was a big impact, it was right in front of the dug-out. He has let everybody know that it’s the worst dead leg he has ever had in his life!”

Other options…

Thankfully, if Ennis can’t shake off the knock, the Pilgrims do have other options waiting in the wings to come back into the side in his place.

Sam Cosgrove has been a regular feature off the bench in the early days of his loan spell, so he’s one who will be hoping to get the call to take Ennis’ spot in the starting XI if he’s not ready for the trip to Adams Park.

Ryan Hardie will almost certainly have his eyes on a return to the starting XI too.

The Stranraer-born striker was an unused substitute for the first time this League One campaign against the Tractor Boys, so he’ll be determined to make the starting spot his own again after scoring five goals in 12 games across all competitions this season.