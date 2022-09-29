More or less quiz: Which of these former Charlton Athletic players scored more goals for the club?

Charlton Athletic are one of a few teams in League One who’ve been in the Premier League this Century.

Charlton Athletic are joined by the likes of Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers in being some fallen giants in the Football League.

The Addicks were once a comfortable Premier League team that played host to some great players and great goal-scorers, but recent years haven’t been so kind to the London club.

Still, things are starting to look up after the summer appointment of Ben Garner, who has his side playing some attractive football.

With football set to return to screens this weekend, we’ve put together a quiz about some of the Addicks’ goal-scorers in recent years.

Try your hand at our latest more or less quiz below, in which you have to guess which former Charlton Athletic player scored more goals for the club during their time there, and see if you can score 100%!