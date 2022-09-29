Middlesbrough transfer target says he ‘wanted to stay’ at rival Championship club after summer of speculation

Preston North End striker Emil Riis says he ‘wanted to stay’ at Deepdale this season, despite summer transfer interest from Middlesbrough.

Riis managed to score 20 goals in all competitions last season – 16 of those in the Championship.

It was a standout season for the Dane and it made him a summer transfer target of Middlesbrough’s who lodged a late transfer bid for the 24-year-old (per LancsLive).

Boro ultimately failed in their pursuit of the Preston man, who’s since endured a tough start to the season with just one goal in 10 Championship appearances so far.

And speaking to LancsLive about his summer, Riis said:

“I don’t think (the window closing) could’ve come soon enough, so I could get all of it out of my head, focus on playing football here and showing everyone that I wanted to stay. I was happy when the window finally closed. I have never heard those figures and my name in the same sentence, so yeah, it was crazy. As I say, I am happy to stay.

“When you score goals, like I did last year, you always expect someone to be interested in you. I obviously expected someone to come in but I didn’t expect to leave.”

Chris Wilder was in the market for a striker all summer, eventually bringing in all of Marcus Forss, Matthew Hoppe and Rodrigo Muniz.

So far only Muniz has really performed for the club, with the man on loan from Fulham having scored twice in five league outings so far.

Riis – a missed oppurtunity at Middlesbrough?

Given Middlesbrough’s poor start to the season, Riis may well be glad that a move to the Riverside didn’t materialise.

But he’s not exactly in form at Preston – maybe all the speculation over the summer has hindered his form going into this season, and Ryan Lowe could really do with Riis scoring some goals with Preston having scored just three of them all season.

The Danish striker remains a prolific name at Championship level and he’ll surely come into form at some point.

As for Boro, they too are expected to come into form at some point, but when that might be remains to be seen, and whether Wilder is the man to unlock that form remains likewise.