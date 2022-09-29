Latest Portsmouth news: Pompey eyeing EFL ace, club confirm off-field news + more

Portsmouth’s season so far has been impressive, with Danny Cowley’s side sat in 2nd place of the League One table.

Portsmouth could yet be on their way back to the Championship, with Cowley and his players offering Pompey fans hope for the remainder of this season.

Portsmouth look like early promotion contenders in League One, wedged in between the likes of Plymouth Argyle, Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

And things continue to move in a positive direction off the pitch too, with Portsmouth bringing in Richard Hughes as their new sporting director.

The club announced this morning that Hughes will join the club next month after three years of working as director of football at Forest Green Rovers.

Elsewhere, reports this week have linked Portsmouth with Northampton Town striker Sam Hoskins.

The 29-year-old has already scored 11 goals in 10 League Two outings this season, and an emerging report has claimed that Pompey are rivalling the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County for his signature.

Lastly, Portsmouth prospect Harry Jewitt-White’s loan spell with non-league side Gosport Borough is set to end this week, but Gosport are keen on bringing the youngster back to the club on loan.

Portsmouth return to League One action v Ipswich Town this weekend.

Pompey travel to Portman Road in what is a huge game at the top of the League One table, with top spot up for grabs for either side.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.