Latest Norwich City news: Canaries man in-demand ahead of January, Hanley and Omobamidele injury boosts + more

Norwich City return to Championship action v Blackpool this weekend.

Norwich City current sit in 2nd place of the Championship table as things stand. They return to action v strugglers Blackpool this weekend and Smith will be hoping for all three points.

His side currently have a few injuries to contend with, but Smith revealed ahead of this weekend that defenders Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele have returned to training this week.

Smith told the club:

“Both are back training today but they haven’t trained up until then. Grant had an injection after the West Brom game and feels a lot better.

“Andrew needed to recover with a slight groin problem. It was too risky to go and play games and both managers and countries were understanding.”

Smith went on to reveal that Dimitrios Giannoulis is closing in a return but that Adam Idah remains sidelined.

Elsewhere, a recent report from The Athletic revealed that attacker Danel Sinani is being eyed up by a number of clubs ahead of the January transfer window.

Sinani is out of contract at the end of this season and so he’s free to speak with overseas clubs regarding a pre-contract deal in January.

Lastly, Canaries forward Josh Sargent says his confidence is ‘at an all-time high’. The American has scored six goals in 10 Championship outings so far, coming after a difficult first season in the Premier League.

He told NorfolkLive in a recent interview:

“I would say in terms of getting a lot of scoring chances, getting minutes at striker like I have, this season so far, yeah, confidence is at an all-time high at the moment. I’m just trying to keep that momentum going as long as possible, keep scoring goals.”

Norwich City v Blackpool kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.

The Canaries could go level on points with Sheffield United who host Birmingham City this weekend, providing the Blades are beaten at Bramall Lane.