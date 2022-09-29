Jon Dahl Tomasson reveals latest on Blackburn Rovers summer signing’s bid for fitness

Blackburn Rovers boss Jon Dahl Tomasson has said Clinton Mola is set to feature for the club’s U21s this weekend as continues his bid to return to full fitness.

Blackburn Rovers were able to add young defender Mola to their ranks in the latter stages of the summer window.

He arrived as a much-needed option at the back, providing the versatility that Tomasson required. However, his start to life on loan at Ewood Park has been slow as he continues to work his way back to full fitness.

There’s been positive ground made up on that front though and now, he’s set to feature this weekend.

It won’t be for Tomasson’s first-team, but the left-sided defender is fit to play for the U21s against Manchester United’s youngsters on Saturday. Mola featured in an internal game over the international break and is poised to get some more game time under his belt this weekend

“I think it is the first time we have had a full fit group,” the Blackburn Rovers boss told the Lancashire Telegraph.

“It was great to see Clinton as well, he got some minutes in our internal game.

“He will play against Manchester United in the Under-21s. Hopefully, we can get him going and get him fit.”

Playing it safely…

Although all of Mola, Tomasson and the Blackburn Rovers supporters will be keen to see the loan man get some more senior game time under his belt after just one brief appearance off the bench against Watford, it’s wide to manage his minutes.

The 21-year-old will be a welcome option on the left-side of defence either as a centre-back or a left-back, while he will also be able to fill in as a defensive midfielder if needs be too.

Remaining patient in Mola’s bid to get back to 100% should mean he’s in a better place looking forward to the rest of the season, so it will be hoped he can continue to build up his levels over the coming weeks.

While Mola features for the U21s, Tomasson’s Rovers face Millwall at Ewood Park this weekend.