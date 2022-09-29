‘I’ve had discussions’ – League One boss’ clear stance on future emerges amid Rotherham United speculation

Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner has made it clear that he will be staying at the Abbey Stadium amid speculation surrounding the vacant Rotherham United post.

Cambridge United manager Bonner is among the names to have been heavily linked with the Rotherham United job recently after Paul Warne decided to head for pastures new with Derby County.

It emerged earlier this week that he was among the candidates said to have been interviewed by the Millers.

However, on Wednesday night, it emerged that the growing feeling was that Bonner would remain with Cambridge United, dealing somewhat of a shock to Rotherham United in their search for a new boss.

Now, Bonner has confirmed his position over his future.

As quoted by the Cambridge Independent, he admitted that talks have been held with other clubs, but stated he still believes there’s work to do with the U’s and has no plans to move on. Here’s what he had to say

“Speculation is rife all the time in football. I’m here, I’m staying here and I’m not going anywhere – that’s the story.

“There’s nothing for fans to worry about, if they were! My job hasn’t changed.

“I’m really enjoying my time here and I think we’re mid-way through a bit of a project and we’re not quite where we want to be yet “I’m well aware of the amount of work we’ve got to do. I’m not kidded on by our current position in the league table, but we’ve got a brilliant month ahead of us and that’s what we’re really focussed on.

“I’ve had discussions with clubs and I think the details of those conversations is for me.

“But I’m one of – I think – a number of people who have had a conversation and the outcome of the conversation is that I’m here. I’d rather talk about the job I’m doing than the fictional one that I’m not.

“That’s the situation for me, it’s crack on and get to work and look forward to a really loud atmosphere on Saturday in what I think will be a really tough game.”

Moving on…

Bonner’s attention is now firmly on the upcoming clash with Derby County, whose swoop for Warne really kicked this managerial merry-go-round into action over the international break.

Now, it’s up to the rest of the club to get the focus back on the football as well.

As for Rotherham United, they probably would have hoped for an easier search for a new boss and a quicker resolution. But now, they have to start looking at other options, with a good amount of promising young coaches like Bonner ready and waiting for the chance to take a Championship job.

Until then though, fans will be keeping a keen eye out for any further developments.