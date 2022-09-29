‘I can’t see them winning here’ – Coventry City v Middlesbrough prediction: The72

Coventry City welcome Middlesbrough in the Championship this weekend.

The Sky Blues haven’t had an ideal start to proceedings. Whilst they have only played seven games, Coventry City are the only winless side in the division and they risk drifting further from safety if they fail to win again this weekend.

Coventry City have picked up points in their last two outings, but they need to start turning draws into wins.

Chris Wilder’s Boro have also struggled to hit the ground running this season. They sit just two spots above their hosts this weekend and their form is inconsistent.

Boro come into this one off the back of a 0-0 draw with Rotherham United and a loss this weekend would pile even more pressure on Wilder.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“The hosts this weekend have had a very stop-start start to the season. Mark Robins and his players haven’t had much chance to build consistency, but now their games are coming thick and fast and they cannot afford to waste many more points.

“Wilder’s Boro have been incredibly underwhelming so far and the speculation surrounding his position at the Riverside won’t aid his chances going into an important game this weekend.

“Both teams have the quality to win this one and they’ll both see this one as a chance to build some form, which means we could see quite an exciting affair come Saturday afternoon. However, in my opinion, I can see the visitors sneaking a win.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 1-2 Middlesbrough

Luke Phelps

“This is a really important game for both sides. For me though, even though Boro are right down there with Coventry City, they have much more quality within their ranks.

“I’m expecting Boro to shoot up the table very soon and perhaps a visit to Coventry City could kick-start that climb.

“The Sky Blues look lost this season. They’re a far cry from the side they were at this stage last season and whilst they’ll give Boro a good game, I can’t see them winning here.”

Score prediction: Coventry City 0-2 Middlesbrough