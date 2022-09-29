Dean Smith shares complete Norwich City injury update including latest on Hanley, Omobamidele, Hayden, Giannoulis and more

Norwich City manager Dean Smith has provided a full update on his side’s injured players ahead of the Championship clash v Blackpool this weekend.

Norwich City travel to Blackpool in the Championship this weekend.

It’s a return to Championship action for both sides, but the Canaries will be expected to continue their strong form and pick up all three points against an out-of-form Blackpool side.

And that’s despite Smith having a few key players out injured, specifically in defence with Grant Hanley and Andrew Omobamidele both sidelined.

But both have returned to training this week. Smith told the club of the pair:

“Both are back training today but they haven’t trained up until then. Grant had an injection after the West Brom game and feels a lot better.

“Andrew needed to recover with a slight groin problem. It was too risky to go and play games and both managers and countries were understanding.”

Elsewhere, Newcastle United loanee Isaac Hayden is still waiting to make his Norwich debut. But Smith said of the midfielder:

“He had to go for a review back at Newcastle and they felt he had a slight effusion in the knee so he’s not trained yet. I expect him back in the next two weeks.”

And Smith went on to provide updates on Dimitrios Giannoulis, Jacob Lungi Sorensen, Adam Idah, Liam Gibbs and Johnny Rowe, saying:

“Dimi has been out on the grass running, non-contact, so he is the closest to being back. Lungi is still in a boot and Sam is doing gym based work. Adam Idah is still out.

“Liam Gibbs will train today and has completed all rehab work, making a swift recovery. Our physios have passed him back into our care now. If he trains well, he’ll be a valuable addition.”

“Johnny Rowe’s scan was really positive but he’s got another couple of weeks of recovery still.”

It’s rare that managers will share such a complete injury update on their injured players. But it gives fans clarity as to when they’ll see some of their favourite players back in action, and it seems like all are making good progress which can only be a positive for the Canaries.

Having Hanley back in particular will bring back that experience and calmness in defence, whilst having players like Hayden and Giannoulis available will offer Smith some depth and different options in certain areas of the pitch.

Norwich City have good depth after coming back down from the Premier League, and that depth looks set to grow as we near the winter break.

Norwich v Blackpool kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.