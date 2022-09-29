‘Could go either way’ – Ipswich Town v Portsmouth prediction: The72

Ipswich Town welcome Portsmouth to Portman Road in League One action this weekend.

The Tractor Boys have failed to really challenge League One’s top six since their relegation back in 2019, but following another summer overhaul, Kieran McKenna appears to have the wheels moving in the right direction.

Ipswich Town sit 2nd in the league, one point behind Plymouth Argyle following their defeat last weekend.

Danny Cowley has also managed to weather the storm at Pompey and despite being under pressure following last year’s performances, his side look right back in contention this season.

Pompey sit just one point behind their opposition Ipswich Town with a game in hand on their hosts.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Ipswich Town are coming into this one off the back of a surprise defeat to Plymouth Argyle and McKenna has to ensure his player’s heads aren’t turned by one poor result.

“On the other end of the spectrum, Pompey haven’t lost in the league and have four wins in their past five league outings.

“From what we’ve seen so far, both sides will be up there come May next year and this game’s result could prove a defining moment in either side’s hopes for promotion. Cowley has more experience in this sort of situation and he won’t be underestimating how tough a visit to Portman Road will be, but with a strong backing from the south coast Pompey will be well fired up for the game.

“Given last weekend’s result, I am going to lean towards an away win this weekend, but this one could go either way.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 0-1 Portsmouth

James Ray

“An early clash between two of the division’s top sides always makes for an intriguing tie, so this is a game plenty of fans will be excited to watch this weekend.

“Ipswich were undone by a fantastic Plymouth Argyle rally last time out so while Pompey have had some time to rest and prepare for the game, the Tractor Boys will be fired up and determined to get back on track at a packed-out Portman Road.

“McKenna’s side haven’t lost at home while Pompey remain undefeated overall, winning their last three away games.

“It makes for a tough game to call and I’m still not 100%, but I think the home side will get the win.”

Score prediction: Ipswich Town 2-1 Portsmouth