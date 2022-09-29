‘Can’t see anything other than…’ – Sheffield United v Birmingham City prediction: The72

Sheffield United host Birmingham City in the Championship this weekend.

The Blades narrowly missed out on promotion last season and this time around they don’t appear to be wasting any time in setting their standards.

Paul Heckingbottom’s side sit top of the table after ten games, having lost just once in the league so far. Sheffield United are in perfect form having won their last four outings, and they’ll be hoping the international break doesn’t halt their momentum.

The Blues started strongly under John Eustace, but a winless run of five games saw them plummet back down the table. Birmingham City are now, however, back on a good run having picked up seven points from their last three games.

They sit 17th, but this game isn’t an easy one to call.

Ahead of the clash, a handful of The72’s writers have given their predictions…

Thomas Kelly-Hansford

“Sheffield United have one of the strongest squads in the division and it is no surprise they’ve started in this fashion. Their main fault last year was consistency, but Heckingbottom is showing no signs of taking his foot off the gas as he hopes to build a gap between his side and the play-offs.

“Eustace is doing well at Blues and they look a stronger side under his guidance, however the warning signs are still there and their performances lack consistency at the moment.

“Birmingham City do have the capabilities to take something away from this game, but I can’t see anything other than a comfortable afternoon for Sheffield United this weekend.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-0 Birmingham City

1 of 10 Before promotion in 2017, how many seasons did Sheffield United spend in League One? 3 4 5 6

Luke Phelps

“Birmingham City will go into this game as heavy underdogs. Whilst they shouldn’t be written off entirely, their best bet might be to make this game as difficult as possible for the Blades, by shutting up shop and looking to hit them on the counter.

“If they can do that and maybe even score an early goal, they could come away with something. But that seems like a long-shot and I just can’t see Sheffield United losing this weekend.

“I think it’ll be a tighter game than many expect, but I’m going for a Blades win.”

Score prediction: Sheffield United 2-1 Birmingham City