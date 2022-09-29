Barnsley summer signing ruled out for the season after innocuous incident vs Charlton Athletic

Barnsley boss Michael Duff has revealed defender Conor McCarthy will be out for the rest of the season after suffering an ACL rupture against Charlton Athletic.

Barnsley recruited McCarthy from St. Mirren this summer, handing him his first move south of the border.

He’s notched up 11 appearances for the Tykes so far, starting four times in League One in seven appearances in the division.

The Irishman’s latest outing came off the bench against Charlton Athletic, helping see out the final 24 minutes as Duff’s side secured an impressive 3-1 win to take their undefeated run to five in League One.

However, it has now emerged that McCarthy picked up a blow during that substitute outing that will end his season.

As quoted by the Yorkshire Post, Duff revealed that the 24-year-old has ‘totally ruptured his ACL’ after taking an innocuous push in the back before going to challenge for the ball, going on to play the rest of the game before complaining of a sore knee on Monday.

“Unfortunately, Conor injured his ACL on Saturday,” Duff said.

“It is a bit of a strange one as he did it with 20 minutes to go and managed to play the rest of the game.

“He came in Monday and reported a bit of a sore knee afterwards and had a scan on Tuesday and he has totally ruptured his ACL. Unfortunately, he is out for the season.”

Duff went on to detail that McCarthy will hopefully undergo an operation next week before facing a nine month absence.

A blow for all…

It comes as a big blow to both Barnsley and McCarthy. He has been finding his feet at a new level after arriving in the summer and looked to be growing into his role at the back, so this blow will really dent the momentum that had started to build up.

The injury brings an abrupt end to his first season at Oakwell.

Managers often look to get long-term absentees involved in other ways nowadays though to keep them around the dressing room, so that could be of value for McCarthy and Duff as the new defender continues to settle in at a new club.

It would keep him involved in the picture and around the rest of the group, but it remains to be seen if that’s the approach Duff and co take.