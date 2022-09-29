‘A tough one to call, but…’ – Bristol City v QPR prediction: The72

Bristol City host QPR in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Bristol City welcome QPR to Ashton Gate on Saturday with just one point separating the two sides in the table.

The Robins were narrowly beaten by promotion hopefuls Norwich City and Burnley in the last two games and will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend. Nigel Pearson’s side have performed well this season and went six games unbeaten before the defeat at Carrow Road.

QPR have looked strong in recent weeks, losing just one of their last six as they continue to make improvements under new manager Michael Beale. The Hoops travel to Bristol full of confidence having recently taken their place in the play-off positions.

Here a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Bristol City may have lost their last two games but were by no means disgraced against top-class opposition, they have played with no fear so far and although they do leak goals, they know how to find the net also.

“QPR have worked their way into the top six and are more than capable of staying there, Chris Willock and Ilias Chair have been in excellent form so far and are key to the club’s progression under Beale. They have improved defensively in recent matches too having secured two straight clean-sheets.

“I can’t see there not being goals in this one with both sides strong going forward, I think it will be tight but I’m going to go for QPR to edge a thriller.”

1 of 15 Who scored more goals for Bristol City? Tammy Abraham Jonathan Kodjia

Score prediction: Bristol City 2-3 QPR

James Ray

“On paper, this should be a high level, entertaining clash between two sides looking to break into the play-offs this season.

“Bristol City have boasted one of the division’s most dangerous attacks in the early stages of the campaign and QPR are really starting to kick under highly-rated boss Michael Beale, so I’m really intriguing to see how this one pans out.

“It’s a tough one to call, but City have been strong at home, so I might just back them to pip the R’s to all three points here.

“This should be a fun one though.”

Score prediction: Bristol City 3-2 QPR