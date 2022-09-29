‘A big gamble’ – Reading v Huddersfield Town prediction: The72

Reading host Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Saturday afternoon.

Huddersfield Town will make the trip to the Select Car Leasing Stadium looking to impress new manager Mark Fotheringham, who will take charge of the side for the first time.

The Terriers will also be buoyed by their victory over Cardiff City last time out, as they seek to put right what has been an otherwise miserable start to the campaign.

Reading also won their last match before the international break away at Wigan Athletic and will be looking to claim back-to-back victories for the first time since August.

The Royals have impressed under Paul Ince so far and currently sit 3rd in the table, two points off the automatic promotion places.

Here a handful of The72’s writers make their predictions for the game…

Ollie Trout

“Reading have been the surprise package so far and appear to be proving the doubters wrong. There is lots of football to be played over the next month and it will be interesting to see where they are after that.

“Huddersfield Town are second-bottom of the table at the moment but they are a better side than their league position suggests. Fotheringham may be new to management but has worked as an assistant to some top coaches, I think he could prove to be a shrewd appointment by the club.

“I have a feeling there could be a new manager bounce coming for Huddersfield Town, however, I can’t see them getting all three points on Saturday against a decent Reading outfit.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-1 Huddersfield Town

James Ray

“Reading have shown time and time again this season that they’re a side deserving of respect. Many, including myself, really thought they’d struggle this year, and although I don’t think they’ll be able to keep this up all season, Paul Ince and his side deserve their plaudits.

“However, the old cliche of the ‘new manager bounce’ could come into play here.

“Mark Fotheringham will be determined to get off to a winning start and while he’s a promising coach, they’ve taken a big gamble by appointing him as they stare down the barrel at a relegation fight.

“I’m going to back him to pick up a vital first win here though.”

Score prediction: Reading 1-2 Huddersfield Town