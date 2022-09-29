3 realistic Josh Brownhill replacements Burnley should consider if the midfielder moves on in January

Burnley saw midfielder Josh Brownhill draw interest from the Premier League during the summer transfer window, and it could persist in January.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany has moved Brownhill into a more advanced role this season too.

The midfielder and the Clarets have yielded the rewards of the push up pitch too, netting four goals and laying on two assists in 10 Championship outings. It’s form that The Athletic has said is expected to see him draw more Premier League interest this winter.

With that in mind, here are three realistic replacements Burnley should have their eyes on if Brownhill is tempted away.

Branco van den Boomen

Van den Boomen was instrumental in leading FC Toulouse to Ligue 1 last season.

Similarly to Brownhill, he can operate in a range of midfield roles, but where Brownhill is a danger from set-pieces, the Dutchman is an absolute specialist. The 27-year-old managed a stunning 12 goals and 23 assists last season, largely down to his ability from outside the box and dead-ball situations.

As Toulouse’s club captain, it may be a tough deal. But with his deal up next summer, the Clarets should definitely try to tempt van den Boomen to England if Brownhill departs.

Cameron Brannagan

A decent domestic option for the Clarets to look at would be Oxford United star Brannagan. He’s long looked like a player capable of making the step up and coming good on the potential that saw him come through Liverpool’s youth ranks.

The U’s have had their resolve tested before and stood firm, but Burnley could be too good to turn down.

Brannagan is a goal threat from midfielder and, again, can play in range of positions in the middle of the park.

Majeed Ashimeru

Kompany has shown he’s not afraid to return to the Belgian market to recruit players he’s already familiar with, and Ghanaian midfielder Ashimeru would certainly fit that profile.

He was signed by the Burnley boss at Anderlecht last year and, like Brownhill and the other names on this list, is comfortable in numerous midfield roles.

The 24-year-old Ghanaian has started this season two goals and one assist in five Jupiler Pro League games, so he could be a player to keep an eye on in case Brownhill moves on.