2 unsung heroes for West Brom this season – do you agree?

West Brom’s season so far has been poor. But there’s glimmers of hope in the side.

Steve Bruce remains a man under pressure, with his future seemingly hanging in the balance after a turgid season so far.

His side sit just above the relegation places and come up against Swansea City this weekend – a winnable game for the Baggies, but another tough one nonetheless.

Whilst West Brom have been pretty woeful this season, there’s one or two players who can come out of it with a bit of praise.

Here we look at two unsung heroes for West Brom this season…

Semi Ajayi

Ajayi often came under criticism last season. But he started this season well before picking up an injury, and his absence from the side has reminded fans of how much of a presence at the back he can be.

The Nigerian centre-back offers more assurance at the back than the likes of Kyle Bartley and maybe Connor Townsend, who’s filled in at centre-back recently.

Ajayi’s eventual return will bring a bit more confidence to Bruce’s defence, which has kept only one clean sheet in the league all season.

Jayson Molumby

The summer signing from Brighton has been a live wire for Brighton in the middle of the park.

He too is no stranger to criticism from Baggies fans, but Molumby is perhaps the only player who can come out of the opening 10 games of the season with any credit.

He’s a really complete midfielder who can do the dirty work and who can also offer a bit of quality at times, with a quick turn in his arsenal which often helps set West Brom on the attack.

Keeping him fit and firing all season will be key.

Any other notable mentions?

Not really. Brandon Thomas-Asante has looked hungry since coming in, whilst summer signing Jed Wallace has shown his quality and scored some important goals so far.