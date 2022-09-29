2 unsung heroes for Sunderland so far this season – do you agree?

Sunderland have adapted well to life in the Championship and things are looking promising under Tony Mowbray.

Mowbray’s arrival wasn’t something that any fan thought the club would see this season, but the players don’t seem challenged by the sudden change in leadership.

The Black Cats sit 5th in the league after ten games and they’ll be looking to continue their momentum following the international break this Saturday. Whilst there are still 36 games to be played, the early signs are strong and it looks like Sunderland are heading in the right direction.

As expected, Sunderland have had some standout players, but there have been some that have gone under the radar.

Here we look at two unsung heroes for Sunderland so far this season…

Danny Batth

Batth is one of the most experienced members of the dressing room at 32 years old and since his arrival in January, he has shown clear signs of class.

The former Stoke City defender has spent a lot of his career playing in the Championship and this experience has certainly aided those younger heads around him. Batth struggled to consistently start for Sunderland in League One, but since their promotion, he has been by far and out Sunderland’s most consistent defender.

His no-nonsense attitude rubs off well with Batth’s willingness to put his body on the line embellish the attitude it takes to succeed as a Sunderland player.

1 of 15 Who scored more goals for Sunderland? Dickson Etuhu Nyron Nosworthy

Corry Evans

The Northern Irish international was made Sunderland’s captain following his arrival at the start of last season. Brother of former Sunderland man Jonny Evans, Corry has amassed over 250 Championship appearances in his career and his level-head brings a degree of calmness to Sunderland’s midfield.

Evans began consistently playing for Sunderland in League One, but more often than not his performances would go unnoticed, or unfairly criticised.

Even at 32 years old, Evans has relished the step back up to the Championship and it’s fair to say when he’s missing, Sunderland never look at their best.

A lot of Wearsiders are beginning to notice what Evans brings to the team, but in many ways he’s still one of a few unsung heroes.