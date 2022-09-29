2 unsung heroes for Sheffield United so far this season – do you agree?

Sheffield United have enjoyed a strong season so far, with the Blades unbeaten since the opening day of the season.

Many would’ve expected Sheffield United to be in and around the top-six after 10 games of the season. But few would’ve expected them to be three points clear at the top of the table.

The Blades have won their last four in the league, coming after a summer transfer window which was on the slow side at times.

But Paul Heckingbottom has his side playing some combative, efficient football and he has a few standout players in the likes of summer signing Anel Ahmedhodzic and Sander Berge.

And Sheffield United have a few unsung heroes in their side too, and here we look at who they are…

Wes Foderingham

Foderingham took over the no.1 spot after Aaron Ramsdale left the club last season. And he put in some decent performances last time round, playing a key role in helping the Blades reach the play-offs.

And so far this season, the 31-year-old has managed to keep six clean sheets in 10 Championship appearances, having kept clean sheets in each of the Blades’ last four outings.

He’s certainly been helped by a solid defence, but Foderingham is proving reliable when called upon and he should go on to play another key role for his side this season.

Chris Basham

The Sheffield United stalwart started the season on the sidelines, but he’s since come back into the side and he’s reminding fans of his qualities in the Championship.

He’s started the last three for his side in the Championship, giving a solid account of himself in the last outing v Preston North End in particular.

Basham is a versatile and experienced player who gives Heckingbottom a really strong option across the back-line, and his contributions to the side can often go unnoticed.

Sheffield United return to action v Birmingham City this weekend.