What’s former Plymouth Argyle man Reuben Reid up to these days?

Plymouth Argyle have had striker Reuben Reid on the books on two separate occasions during his career.

Reid, now 34, actually started out his career at Plymouth Argyle, making a senior breakthrough after impressing in the academy. He only played 12 times in his first stint though, spending much of his time on loan in League Two.

In 2008, he left the Pilgrims to join Rotherham United, who were residing in the fourth-tier at the time.

Reid was an instant hit with the Millers too. He starred in his sole season with the club, managing 19 goals and five assists in 51 outings as a youngster and earning a high-profile move to Championship side West Brom

The Bristol-born talent was unable to make at impact both at The Hawthorns and out on loan though, leaving in January 2011 to join Oldham Athletic.

Eight goals in 41 games followed and earned Reid a move to Yeovil Town, for whom he netted six times before reuniting with Plymouth Argyle in January 2013. His second stay at Home Park saw him play some of the best football in his career, scoring 21 and 20 goals in the 2013/14 and 2014/15 seasons.

His contributions took him to 50 goals and 15 assists in 165 outings for Plymouth Argyle.

Reid would move on again in the summer of 2016 though, eventually being snapped up by Exeter City.

He managed 22 goals and 10 assists in 68 games across two years with the Grecians and then spent spells in League Two with Forest Green Rovers and Cheltenham Town before dropping out of the EFL.

But what’s Reid up to these days?

The 34-year-old hasn’t been back in the EFL since leaving Cheltenham Town in the winter of 2021.

He reunited with another of his former clubs Yeovil Town, where he stayed for a year-and-a-half before this release earlier this year. Reid hasn’t called it a day on his playing career yet though, signing for Weston-super-Mare, where he remains to this day.

Reid will be best remembered for his time with Plymouth Argyle though, proving a handful at the top of the pitch.

He was often seen towards the top-end of the League Two scoring charts, notching up an impressive total of 104 goals and 33 assists in 335 fourth-tier games over the course of his lengthy career.