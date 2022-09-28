What’s former Ipswich Town man Christophe Berra up to these days?

Ipswich Town had Christophe Berra on the books at Portman Road for four years from 2013 to 2017.

Berra, now 37, started out his career in his native Scotland, with the Edinburgh-born centre-back making his may into the Hearts of Midlothian youth academy.

He made his senior breakthrough at Tynecastle too, winning the Scottish Cup in the 2005/06 campaign before becoming a real regular the next season. Berra played 146 times for Hearts before moving south with Wolves in February 2009.

Berra helped Wolves win promotion to the Premier League as Championship champions that year too and remained a mainstay during their three-year stay in the t0p-flight too.

He would play 154 times for Wolves over the course of four-and-a-half years at Molineux but after falling down the pecking order and a double relegation, Berra joined Ipswich Town on a free transfer in 2013.

The Scot’s first season at Portman Road was arguably his best too, winning the Player of the Year title.

That’s not to say his levels dropped though. Berra was a stalwart at the heart of defence for the Tractor Boys across his four years in East Anglia, proving a goal threat from the back and a valuable leader before expressing a desire to return to Scotland when his contrary ran out in 2017.

Berra then reunited with Hearts, who he played for another 117 times before joining Raith Rovers in 2021.

But where is Berra now?

Well, the centre-back played 38 times for Raith Rovers over last season and was then handed a coaching role in the first-team alongside his playing duties this summer.

After four appearances in the early stages of the campaign, Berra has since decided to retire to focus on coaching.

He’s now in his post-playing career chapter, beginning with Raith Rovers, so it will be interesting to see where the change takes him.

For his time at Ipswich Town though, Berra will be fondly remembered as an absolute warrior at the back, possessing and aerial presence and determination that made him a threat going forward and a rock in the heart of defence.