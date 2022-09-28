Watford secure long-term future of key first-team player

Watford have secured the long-term future of midfielder Imran Louza, who is now contracted to the Hornets until the summer of 2028.

Watford recruited Louza from FC Nantes last summer, adding him to their ranks on a long-term, five-year contract.

The Moroccan international has become a popular figure at Vicarage Road too, though he hasn’t been able to feature yet this season as he rehabilitates following surgery on his knee during the summer.

Now though, despite having plenty of years left on his deal, the Hornets have tied Louza down to a new contract.

As announced on their official club website, the French-born midfielder has signed a new extension to his deal at Vicarage Road, keeping him on board until the summer of 2028.

Louza was a mainstay when fit over the second half of last season so to see him commit his long-term future to the club can only be a good thing despite supporters’ ongoing frustration with the Watford hierarchy.

A welcome boost…

Amid the distain for the hierarchy after another managerial sacking, Louza’s new deal comes as a boost.

The 23-year-old could really be a standout performer in this division and it will be hoped that he can return at 100% capacity and fire Watford up the table following a slow start to their return to Championship football.

Louza is a regular for the Moroccan national team and his well-rounded game made him a mainstay with hometown club FC Nantes, managing 12 goals and six assists in 66 outings.

Now though, it seems high long-term future lies at Vicarage Road after signing a contract extension with Watford today.