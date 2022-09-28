Warne reveals conversation with Liam Rosenior and has his say on ex-Derby County coach after taking on Pride Park job

Derby County manager Paul Warne has hailed the job done by Liam Rosenior prior to his arrival at Pride Park.

Derby County went into the summer just gone without a manager and without an owner.

They now have a new owner in place and they had an interim manager in place in Rosenior.

He helped oversee a much-needed summer rebuild whilst also guiding the Rams to a steady start to the 2022/23 League One campaign.

But he was overlooked for the permanent managerial position at Pride Park, with former Rotherham United boss Warne coming in and taking control.

The club revealed yesterday that Rosenior has now left the club.

And speaking to the club in his first interview as Derby County manager, Warne has taken a moment to praise the work done by Rosenior over the past few weeks.

He said:

“I spoke to Liam Rosenior on the way here today and I’m going to meet him for a coffee in a few weeks. What he’s done in the last couple of months is remarkable and I have the utmost respect for him. I hope to see him back in a dugout soon.”

A tough break…

Rosenior will no doubt feel slightly hard done to after showing so much loyalty to the club, but constantly being overlooked for the managerial position.

He remains a coach with great pedigree and he could well land a lower league job, or even join a club’s coaching team somewhere in the Championship or League One.

All in all though, Derby County bringing in Warne is a great move for the club and it should bode well for them this season and in the future.

The Rams go up against Cambridge United this weekend.