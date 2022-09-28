Revealed: The highest potential League One youngsters on FIFA 23 career mode including Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday starlets

FIFA 23 is already accessible to some with the full game out later this week, and career mode potentials have now emerged.

With that in mind, here, we look at the highest potential League One youngsters (U21) on FIFA 23 career mode…

10. Max Bird, Derby County – 78

Plenty of players were tied on 78 potential, but Derby County vice-captain Bird is the first name on our list.

The defensive midfielder boasts well-rounded attributes and is the highest-rated player on this list at 70 overall.

9. Ronnie Edwards, Peterborough United – 79

Edwards is a name few will be surprised to see feature.

The highly-rated England youth international grows by 13 on FIFA 23 from 66 to 79.

8. Tom Bloxham, Shrewsbury Town – 79

Shrewsbury Town youngster Bloxham could be an ideal signing for your side if you’re working on a limited budget lower down the leagues.

He grows by an impressive 18 overalls after starting at 61 rated.

7. Anis Mehmeti, Wycombe Wanderers – 80

The first player on this list to crack into the 80s is Wycombe Wanderers’ Albanian winger Mehmeti.

He grows by 13 ratings in FIFA 23 career mode, with dribbling his standout attribute.

6. Alex Mighten, Sheffield Wednesday (loan) – 80

This is where the loan players start to take over, with Nottingham Forest winger Mighten coming in at 6th.

His pace could make him one to watch, though given that he’s out on loan, you’ll have to wait a season to bring him into your team.

5. Dawson Devoy, MK Dons – 80

Irish prodigy Devoy is the final non-loan player on this list and the last of the 80 potential players.

The MK Dons midfielder looks another good option for a road to glory career mode, offering 17 growth.

4. Louie Barry, MK Dons (loan) – 81

Young forward Barry comes in at 4th as the only player with 81 potential, though unless you use MK Dons in your FIFA 23 career, he’s another you’ll have to wait a season to use.

81 pace is the winger’s best stat.

3. Lewis Bate, Oxford United (loan)- 82

Leeds United midfielder Bate holds a strong potential of 82, making him one to keep an eye out in the latter years of your save.

He holds a decent 74 pace as well as 67 passing and dribbling.

2. Jay Stansfield, Exeter City (loan) – 82

Stansfield will be another you may see kicking around at the top of the game in the future of your FIFA 23 career mode thanks to his 82 potential. He grows by an impressive 19, making him one to watch.

1. Dane Scarlett, Portsmouth (loan) – 85

Portsmouth loan favourite Scarlett comes in as the clear winner in this FIFA 23 career mode potentials list.

His 20 growth from 65 to 85 make him a perfect long-term option for your career mode. He boasts a strong four star weak foot and 80 pace.