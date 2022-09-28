Revealed: The highest-growing Championship youngsters on FIFA 23 career mode including Sunderland and Hull City starlets

FIFA 23’s full game will be officially released to the masses at the end of this week and career mode potentials have now emerged ahead of the date.

So here, we look at the 10 highest-growing Championship youngsters on FIFA 23 career mode…

10. Antwoine Hackford, Sheffield United – 18 growth

Hackford was tied with Championship loanees Liam Delap and James McAtee on 18, but as he’s permanently contracted to a Championship club, he’s the first to feature on this list.

He grows to an impressive 77 overall from 59 and will be one to watch as you make your way through the seasons.

9. Edouard Michut, Sunderland – 18 growth

Sunderland’s eye-catching summer addition earns a spot on this list thanks to his strong 84 potential.

The Frenchman could make for a good signing for your FIFA 23 career mode if you need a cheap central midfielder.

8. Alex Scott, Bristol City – 18 growth

Scott, who holds the highest potential of all Championship players, comes in at 8th on the highest-growing list.

He’s most certainly a young talent many will look to add to their sides, boasting a brilliant 87 potential.

7. Zak Emmerson, Blackpool – 19 growth

Blackpool recruited Emmerson from Brighton and Hove Albion this summer and looks an intriguing addition.

After managed 31 goals in 43 games for the Seagulls’ U18s, striker Emmerson can rise from 56 to 75 in FIFA 23.

6. Luke Mbete, Huddersfield Town (loan) – 19 growth

Manchester City’s loaned out prodigy Mbete earns 6th place on this list, rising from 63 overall to an impressive 82.

As he’s on loan, you won’t be able to sign him in the first season, but from then on he could prove to be a popular purchase.

5. Ed McJannet, Luton Town – 20 growth

McJannet could be the perfect long-term addition to a lower league team on a tight budget.

The Luton Town attacking midfielder is only 54 rated but with 20 growth and 74 potential, he could be a decent buy this year.

4. Rico Richards, West Brom – 20 growth

West Brom winger Richards is another who could prove to be a popular buy for lower league teams.

His 20 growth can see him rise from a 56 overall to 76 over the course of a FIFA 23 career mode.

3. Hannibal Mejbri, Birmingham City (loan) – 20 growth

Mejbri may not be a surprising feature on this list, but that doesn’t remove the fact he’s a strong signing for the future in career mode.

The Manchester United midfielder can rise from 64 to an impressive 84 overall, making him a definite one to watch.

2. Vaughn Covil, Hull City – 20 growth

The final player contracted to a Championship club on this list and just falling short of top spot is Hull City’s Covil.

He can rise from a 56 to 76 in career mode so he could be another worthy road to glory signing.

1. Charlie Patino, Blackpool (loan) – 21 growth

Top of the pile is Blackpool loan ace Patino, who looks destined for a big future in the game with parent club Arsenal.

His promise shown in the early stages of his career earns him an impressive 85 potential, growing by 21 from a 64 starting rating.