Paul Warne has his say on Derby County’s summer recruitment

Derby County manager Paul Warne says he is ‘pleased’ with the club’s summer recruitment, in his first interview as the club’s new boss.

Warne has left Rotherham United to take on the Derby County job.

He’s dropping down from the Championship to League One to undertake a new challenge and Rams fans are excited for the future under their new manager.

The 49-year-old inherits a new-look side who currently sit in 11th place of the League One table, after a run of two defeats in their last three outings.

Derby County came out of administration over the summer before going about rebuilding their playing squad.

And speaking to the club in his first interview as manager, Warne has had his say on the club’s summer recruitment.

He said:

“I’m pleased with the character of the players that have been recruited this summer. Our job is to make the younger players their very best with the help of the more experienced players. And it’s to keep those with more experience as healthy as we can.”

The Rams signed a total of 14 new players in the summer transfer window. It was always going to take a few weeks or months for the team to properly gel, which is perhaps why Derby County are sat in the mid-table positions right now.

Warne to the rescue…

Warne is a great man manager. This current crop of players gives him an array of talent in all different areas of the pitch and once he figures out his best XI and gets to know his players a bit better, the team should really start to fire on all cylinders.

He opens his Derby County career with a trip to Cambridge United this weekend. It’s a tough opening game, with the U’s currently sat in 7th place of the League One table.

But a win would really put the wind in Derby County’s sails in the run-up to the winter break.