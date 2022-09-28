More or less quiz: Which of these former Coventry City players scored more goals for the club?

Coventry City return to Championship action v Middlesbrough this weekend.

It’s a huge game for both sides, who’ve both endured poor starts to the new campaign.

Coventry currently occupy the bottom spot in the Championship whilst Boro sit a couple of places ahead in 22nd.

A win for Middlesbrough could lift them in the mid-table positions whereas Coventry currently sit seven points adrift in the Championship, but with a few games in hand.

Mark Robins’ side could drop back down into League One ahead of the next season. It’d be a sad outcome after their impressive campaign last time round, but fans have some good memories of the last two campaigns.

And despite a turbulent recent history, Coventry City fans remain loyal to their club.

But how much can you remember about the club’s past and present?

Try your hand at our latest more or less quiz below, in which you have to guess which former Coventry City player scored more goals for the club during their time there, and see if you can score 100%!