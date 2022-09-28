More or less quiz: Which of these former Bristol City players scored more goals for the club?

Bristol City fans have been lucky to see a whole host of attacking talents strut their stuff on the hallowed turf at Ashton Gate over the years.

Bristol City currently have the likes of experienced Championship forwards Andi Weimann and Nahki Wells as their talisman at the top of the pitch.

Talented duo Tommy Conway and Antoine Semenyo are proving to be goalscoring stars for both the present and the future too after making their way through the club’s increasingly-productive youth ranks.

They’ll be hoping to power Nigel Pearson’s side up the Championship table after a strong start to the new season.

But how well do you know the club’s past and present?

Try your hand at our latest more or less quiz below, in which you have to guess which former Bristol City player scored more goals for the club during their time there, and see if you can score 100%!