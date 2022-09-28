Middlesbrough and Sheffield United reportedly on scouting mission at international clash last night

Middlesbrough and Sheffield United had scouts at the game between Croatia U21 and Denmark U21 yesterday, reports coming out of Europe claim.

Croatia’s U21 side faced off with Denmark’s U21 side last night.

The game ended 3-3 on aggregate with Croatia progressing through via penalties.

And an emerging report from Danish outlet TV 2 Sport (via Sport Witness) says that representatives from 39 clubs were in attendance, scouting over the players on display.

The bulk of the English teams mentioned were from Premier League clubs, but that representatives from both Middlesbrough and Sheffield United were also in attendance.

The report doesn’t mention which players in particular were being watched over, but there was a number of talented youngsters on display with one of them being Celtic and former Fulham midfielder Matt O’Riley, who opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

Middlesbrough were the busier of the two sides in the summer transfer market, but Chris Wilder’s side currently sit in the relegation places.

Meanwhile, his former side Sheffield United sit in 1st place of the table.

A busy January in the offing?

With the World Cup break just around the corner, it means that the winter transfer market is just around the corner too.

Teams will have a lot of time to assess their options in the market whilst the World Cup is on, and league fixtures are on pause, and teams like Middlesbrough in particular might be weighing up yet more signings in January after a poor start to the campaign.

Both Sheffield United and Middlesbrough have poached players from abroad in recent times, with both signings overseas players just last summer.

Fans should take excitement from hearing that their clubs are looking over some U21 players as it shows that both sides are looking to buy players for the future.

Championship football returns this weekend with Boro taking on Coventry City and Sheffield United taking on Birmingham City.