League One boss among candidates interviewed by Rotherham United, reporter reveals

Rotherham United are said to have interviewed some managerial candidates on Tuesday, with Cambridge United boss Mark Bonner reportedly among them.

Rotherham United are in the market for a new manager after Paul Warne opted for pastures new and took over the vacant post at Pride Park as Derby County manager.

Plenty of speculation has ensued regarding who will take his place at the AESSEAL New York Stadium.

The Millers will want a new boss in place sooner rather than later but will also know they need to get this appointment right in order to maintain their strong start to the season and build on the good work done by Warne during his tenure.

Now, as per reporter Alan Biggs, a round of interviews was held on Tuesday.

Among those to speak with the club was reportedly Cambridge United’s highly-rated boss Bonner, who has led the U’s to a strong start to the 2022/23 season.

Hearing that Mark Bonner was interviewed by #RUFC today, along with other candidates. https://t.co/aBiSelF3Mr — Alan Biggs (@AlanBiggs1) September 27, 2022

More on Bonner…

36-year-old Bonner is among the numerous highly-rated young bosses in League One.

He has worked his way through the coaching ranks with Cambridge United, starting out as a youth coach before becoming an assistant manager in January 2018. Bonner endured a brief spell as caretaker manager later that year before landing the post on a permanent basis just over a year later in January 2020.

Since then, he’s solidified the U’s place in League One and they now sit in an impressive 7th place after 10 games.

Bonner is a manager many think is destined to manage in the Championship at some point, but it remains to be seen how his interview went and if Rotherham United see him as a main candidate for the vacant post in South Yorkshire.