Latest Sunderland news: Black Cats linked with EFL hotshot, fitness update on key man + more

Sunderland return to Championship action v Preston North End this weekend.

Sunderland currently sit in 5th place of the Championship table.

The Black Cats remain in fine form despite undergoing a managerial change, and despite losing star striker Ross Stewart to injury.

The Scot is sidelined for a few more weeks yet. But as the January transfer window rapidly approaches, Tony Mowbray’s side have been linked with a new striker.

Reports emerged yesterday claiming that the Black Cats are keen on Northampton Town’s Sam Hoskins.

The 29-year-old has scored 11 goals in 10 League Two outings already this season, making him the current top-scorer in the fourth tier.

Elsewhere, Mowbray has recently shared an injury update on defender Dennis Cirkin.

The former Spurs man picked up a hamstring injury at the same time as when Stewart picked up his thigh injury.

Mowbray told The Northern Echo of Cirkin’s fitness situation:

“Dennis Cirkin was back on the grass today (Monday) which was great.”

And lastly, Training Ground Guru has revealed (via Sunderland Echo) that Sunderland have added Rachel Hindle to their backroom staff.

She’s left her position at Blackburn Rovers to follow the likes of Mowbray and Stuart Harvey to the Stadium of Light, with Hindle joining the Black Cats as a first-team performance analyst.

Sunderland’s game v Preston North End takes place at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon, with a win able to see Mowbray’s men move as high as 3rd.

The Lilywhites are winless in their three Championship outings and are still struggling in front of goal, having scored just three league goals all season.