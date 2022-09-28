Latest Middlesbrough news: Boro linked with EFL ace, updates on Wilder’s Bournemouth links + more

Middlesbrough return to action this weekend, where Chris Wilder will be looking to drag his side up the Championship standings.

Boro currently sit in 22nd place of the Championship table.

It’s been a dire start to the new season for Middlesbrough and Wilder, who’ve won just twice in the league all season.

But despite the pressure mounting on Wilder, he’s being linked with the vacant Bournemouth job.

There’s been a lot of talk about Wilder and Bournemouth over the past few days with a lot of contrasting reports on the saga.

The Sun say that Wilder is wanted by the club amid their pending takeover, but more regional reports say that Wilder is not in the running to take over the south coast club.

Elsewhere, Wilder has tried to dissect his side’s poor start to the season. Ahead of Saturday’s game v Coventry City, the Middlesbrough manager said (via CoventryLive):

“We’ve made too many mistakes, we’ve not taken enough chances and it isn’t as free-flowing as it has been. That impacts us.

“We’ve largely played okay to well this season but there are parts of the game where we’ve been disappointing. Generally, I am scratching my head wondering how we’re only on the points tally that we are.”

Lastly, Middlesbrough have been linked with Northampton Town striker Sam Hoskins.

Boro, Sunderland, Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday are all said to be taking a look at the 29-year-old who’s scored 11 goals in 10 League Two appearances so far this season.

Middlesbrough have a great chance to pick up three points this weekend when they head to bottom club Coventry City.

The Sky Blues will also see this game as a chance to return to winning ways and so it should make for an entertaining affair in the Midlands.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.