Latest Derby County news: Rams linked with EFL ace, Warne pipped ex-Championship manager to job + more

Derby County begin life under Paul Warne with a trip to Cambridge United this weekend.

Derby County head to Cambridge United in League One this weekend, in what will prove to b a difficult opening game for new Rams boss Warne.

And the former Rotherham United boss has recently given his first interview as Derby County manager, in which he hailed his interim predecessor Liam Rosenior.

“I spoke to Liam Rosenior on the way here today and I’m going to meet him for a coffee in a few weeks. What he’s done in the last couple of months is remarkable and I have the utmost respect for him. I hope to see him back in a dugout soon.”

Warne inherits a new-look side which Rosenior and the Rams’ recruitment team put together, after coming out of administration ahead of their current League One campaign.

Derby County currently sit in 11th place of the table with this side still looking like it’s taking some time to come together.

But Warne says he’s happy with the playing squad, saying in his first interview with the club:

“I’m pleased with the character of the players that have been recruited this summer. Our job is to make the younger players their very best with the help of the more experienced players. And it’s to keep those with more experience as healthy as we can.”

And despite having only been in the job a few days, Warne is already being linked with a potential new signing in Sam Hoskins.

The Northampton Town attacker already has 11 goals to his name in League Two this season, with reports saying that the Rams and a number of other Football League teams are keen on the 29-year-old.

Elsewhere, it’s recently been revealed that Warne pipped former Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson to the job.

The 50-year-old left Posh last season but remains a respected name at League One level.

Lastly, Kornell McDonald has joined Kettering Town on a permanent deal after his Pride Park release at the end of last season.

Derby County v Cambridge United kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.