‘I think they’ll both be available’ – Rowett provides positive injury update on Millwall duo ahead of Blackburn clash

Millwall manager Gary Rowett is expecting Mason Bennett and Shaun Hutchinson to be available for this weekend’s Championship clash v Blackburn Rovers.

Millwall return to action away at Blackburn Rovers this weekend.

The Lions sit in 13th place of the table as things stand, compared to Rovers who sit in 7th after the opening 10 games of the campaign.

Rowett’s side have endured a tough season so far but go into this game on the back of two wins in their last three, and they could yet be bolstered by the returns of Bennett and Hutchinson.

Bennett has missed more than a month of action whilst Hutchinson has missed his side’s last two fixtures.

But speaking to London News Online, Rowett said of the pair’s fitness:

“They both trained on Monday to various degrees. Hutchy did the majority of the session. Benno did most of the session but not all of it. On Tuesday they both completed the whole session.

“Whether they are both involved or we go down that route straight away? I don’t know. Until the end of the week I can’t make that call.

“I think they’ll both be available but they have missed a little chunk of football.”

Timely returns…

Millwall’s form has solidified in recent weeks. But they’re still expected to be challenging the top-six this season and so the returns of two key players in Hutchinson and Bennett will come as a timely boost for Rowett.

Whether either of them will feature against Blackburn this weekend remains to be seen – Rowett won’t want to rush either of them back, so they could yet be rested for one more game.

But having both back and available for the weeks ahead of the winter break is a huge boost and it should hep Millwall into a strong league position before the World Cup gets underway.

Millwall v Blackburn Rovers kicks off at 3pm on Saturday.