Hull City hopeful of permanent deal for loan star – player’s current stance on future emerges

Hull City man Dimitrios Pelkas has remained coy on the chances of a permanent move to the MKM Stadium, stating it’s a question he can not answer at this moment.

Hull City’s summer revamp saw Pelkas arrive as one of the many additions on Humberside.

The Greek international, who scored for his country against Northern Ireland on Tuesday night, has played three times in the Championship since his loan arrival.

Hull Live‘s report states there’s a hope that Pelkas can sign permanently when his Fenerbahce deal expires next summer.

However, for now, Pelkas has refused to be drawn on what the long-term holds.

When quizzed on a possible permanent move to the MKM Stadium, the 28-year-old said his desire for more game time was the main motivator behind his move to Hull City, taking on the new challenge to see if he can perform at a higher level if possible.

He said:

“For now, I cannot answer this question.

“I came here because I missed playing football. I want to play, I want to help the team and I want to see this league I also want to see this league because from a young age I wanted to go to play in England and now my dream has become true.

“I have to try, this is a challenge for me to see how I can play and if I can go higher.

“When the time comes to decide I can answer the question.”

With Pelkas undecided on what his future holds, it will be interesting to see just how his time with Hull City goes.

If both he and the Tigers can hit a strong vein of form, the motivation to get a deal struck from the club’s perspective will only go stronger, though it seems Pelkas is keen to see how he fares with an eye on playing at a higher level.

He comes with plenty of pedigree, playing at a high level in Greece and Turkey as well as on the international scene.

However, the Championship throws up a new challenge for Pelkas, so it remains to be seen just how his loan spell with Hull City pans out before any final decisions are made on his long-term future.