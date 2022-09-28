Former Stoke City and Middlesbrough man announces retirement at 35

Stoke City and Middlesbrough’s former midfielder John Obi Mikel has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 35.

Stoke City and Middlesbrough both had the Nigerian legend on their books in the latter stages of his career.

After a long and successful stint in the Premier League with Chelsea, the midfielder spent a short stint in China before returning to England with Boro in January 2019. His time at the Riverside was short but sweet, playing 19 times before heading to Turkey in the summer.

Another short stay with Trabzonspor followed, leaving in March 2020. Stoke City then came calling later that year, signing him on a one-year deal.

Mikel would be a mainstay in the Potters’ starting XI, playing 41 times in his only season while captaining the side on a number of occasions.

But now, after a short-term stay with Kuwait SC, Mikel has decided to call it a day on his playing career.

The 35-year-old made the announcement on Instagram. He moved to thank all those involved with making his career a successful one, be it teammates, coaches, family or supporters. The Nigerian also labelled it the start of a new chapter in his life, so those who supported him across the years will be keen to see where he lands next.

Calling it time…

Neither Stoke City or Middlesbrough fans were lucky enough to see Mikel in their colours at the very peak of his powers, though his experience and leadership were both of great value.

His assurance on the ball made he often looked a level above the other defensive midfielders in the league when at the top of his game, offering a pedigree that few Championship players have done before.

Now, he embarks on a new chapter after playing, with the well-wishes of many behind him.