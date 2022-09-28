Ex-Rangers coach in the frame for Sunderland role – talks held but decision not made yet

Sunderland have held talks with Graeme Murty over the vacant post as their U21s boss but the Sunderland Echo states a final decision has not been made yet.

Sunderland’s discussions with Murty were first reported by Craig Hope on Wednesday morning.

Understand Graeme Murty, the former Rangers manager, is in talks to take over as Sunderland Under-21s boss #safc — Craig Hope (@CraigHope_DM) September 28, 2022

The Scot has been out of work since departing Rangers in November 2021. He had held various roles coaching in the club’s academy while also enduring a short stint in charge of the first-team on both a permanent and caretaker basis.

Now though, it seems he’s in line for a move down south.

However, the Sunderland Echo has insisted that while discussions have taken place between Murty and Sunderland over the possible role as U21s boss, a final decision has not been made yet on whether or not he will take the reigns at the Academy of Light.

Prior to working with Rangers, English-born Murty also spent time as a manager in Norwich City’s youth academy.

Working with the next generation…

Sunderland have seen a whole host of promising talents pass through their doors over the years, so it will be hoped their next U21s boss, be it Murty or someone else, can oversee the development of another successful generation at in the north east.

The 47-year-old has been out of work for a few months shy of a year but a return to the game with Sunderland will give him another chance to develop some more top youngsters.

Tony Mowbray has shown a willingness to give youth a chance in his previous roles so Murty may well see some of his U21s starlets make the step up to first-team football if he lands the role with Sunderland.